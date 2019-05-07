Home Sport IPL News

RCB win fans' hearts on social media despite poor show

Despite losing six successive games and finishing at the bottom of the table, RCB's love affair with the fans continued.

Published: 07th May 2019 04:30 PM

RCB received the maximum number of mentions on social media | AP

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Despite having a poor season and finishing at the bottom of the table in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) love affair with the fans continued as they received the maximum number of mentions on social media among the eight franchises.

According to a report published by Germin8, RCB were followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in terms of mentions. Kings XI Punjab had the least number of mentions.

RCB (20 per cent), KKR (18 per cent) and Chennai Super Kings (17 per cent) contributed to more than 50 per cent of the team-specific mentions for this edition of the IPL.

It also came to fore that while the captains of the teams were the most common mentions for their respective teams, Rishabh Pant stole the limelight from Shreyas Iyer when it came to Delhi Capitals.

The most picked up incidents on social media included KKR's 100th win in the IPL which they achieved against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Sachin Tendulkar's clarification on allegations of conflict of interest levelled against him and MS Dhoni becoming the first Indian batsman to hit 200 sixes in the league.

TAGS
IPL 2019 RCB

