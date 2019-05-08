Home Sport IPL News

Finding purpose in training key when not in XI, feels Delhi Capitals pacer Trent Boult

Boult said that it was all about being patient as he waited on the bench after playing just the opening game of the season against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Published: 08th May 2019 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

DC player Trent Boult bowls as teammates look on during a training session ahead of the IPL T20 eliminator cricket match between DC and Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

DC player Trent Boult bowls as teammates look on during a training session ahead of the IPL T20 eliminator cricket match between DC and Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After finishing with 18 wickets in the last season of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals pacer Trent Boult had to wait till Kagiso Rabada's exit to find a regular place in the DC playing XI in the 12th edition. However, the Kiwi fast bowler isn't complaining as he gears up for the Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Vizag.

Boult said that it was all about being patient as he waited on the bench after playing just the opening game of the season against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. An injury to Rabada saw him return to the team against Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

"Was looking to be physically fit and in the right head space to be prepared when I do get an opportunity. Had been working out in the gym and looked to find a purpose at training.

"The conditions are tough and I looked to be ready for my chance. We got a squad which has the required balance and we have played consistent cricket. Have been a bit disappointed having not played too many games myself, but then the boys have done really well," he explained.

Asked what he takes home from a season like this where he hasn't been the first-choice foreign player in the DC bowling department, Boult said: "I think this is a unique tournament. We come together and create friendship and bonds and learn from each other. Also, I am still learning how to bowl in conditions which are foreign to me. It has been good fun."

Just like the other players, Boult too feels that the duo of head coach Ricky Ponting and advisor Sourav Ganguly have had a major role in promoting fearless cricket in the DC ranks, one of the reasons why the team has done really well in the group stages.

"You can see the passion of those two guys. They are highly experienced guys and that is rubbing off on the players.

"It is just about creating an environment where the players go out and express themselves and be fearless and both Ricky and Sourav have done that really well," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Capitals Trent Boult
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp