IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Published: 08th May 2019
VISAKHAPATNAM: Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League here Wednesday.
Teams:
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Munro, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi.