Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League here Wednesday.

Published: 08th May 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer during a training session. (Photo | PTI)

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer during a training session. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League here Wednesday.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Munro, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp