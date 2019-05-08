Home Sport IPL News

Key to our success has been condition-specific planning: Mumbai Indians spinner Jayant Yadav

Yadav, who returned with figures of 1/25 in MI's six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, said his team always went for tactical planning to various situations.

Published: 08th May 2019 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indian bowler Rahul Chahar celebrates with teammates after dismissing Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis during the First Qualifier cricket match of Indian Premier League 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The key to Mumbai Indians' success in this IPL was the condition-specific planning in batting and bowling, according to the team's off-spinner Jayant Yadav.

"Our plans on batting or bowling have always been condition specific. For example in Wankhede, there are different plans for different people. In Chennai, there are different plans for different people. So, it's about gearing yourself tactically to various situations and trying to execute those plans to the hilt," he said at the post-match conference after MI beat CSK to enter the final.

Yadav said beating CSK anywhere was a great feeling because it's a complete team which has a great leader (in MS Dhoni).

He said he played in the Qualifier-1 as an extra spinner because of the slow nature of the Chepauk track.

"I played in Chennai because the track here offers spin. I played as an extra spinner and my match-up was against lefties or bowling in the power play. So, I think that was a tactical decision and came off well in the end," he said.

Yadav said like MI spinners, the CSK counterparts too got enough purchase from the turning Chepauk pitch.

"I think their spinners also got enough turn and because they were batting first and they had to put on a total they were trying to take chances. When Jaddu (Jadeja), Imran Tahir were bowling there was adequate spin and turn and the advantage we had is that we knew after the powerplay we were chasing 6-7 run rate so that played in our advantage," he said.

Asked about the move to use five bowlers in the first five overs of the CSK innings, Yadav said, "Rohit has been brilliant, it is one of those occasions where he juggled his bowlers to the situation. I think in the power play, the batsman cannot get used to you because if he understands what you are trying to do in different deliveries, he can really size you up because of the field restrictions.

"As professional cricketers, and especially in an always evolving T20 game, there will be different match-ups in different overs and every over counts. We as professional cricketers need to be up for it," he added.

TAGS
Mumbai Indians Jayant Yadav IPL 2019
