My inspiration, my legend - Hardik Pandya in complete awe of MS Dhoni

By Online Desk

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the first Qualifier, entering IPL final for the fifth time on Tuesday.

However, after the conclusion of the game, Hardik Pandya was seen sharing pleasantries with CSK captain MS Dhoni.

The star all-rounder even posted a picture of himself with CSK captain MS Dhoni. He wrote in the caption that the former Indian captain is his inspiration.

"My inspiration, my friend, my brother, my legend @msdhoni," Hardik Pandya wrote.

Speaking at the end of the match, MS Dhoni had a word of caution now that CSK has lost four out of their last six games but are still in the hunt for the final.

"It is not good to lose games at such times, but it is good that we finished in the top two. Rather than going over the wicket, we now need to go round the wicket, that means the journey takes a longer time. But luckily, we finished in the top two and that gives us a second chance."

Chennai, who finished at the second spot in the league stage, will get another shot at the title clash as they will face the winner of the Eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 on Friday.