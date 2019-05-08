Home Sport IPL News

My inspiration, my legend - Hardik Pandya in complete awe of MS Dhoni

The star all-rounder posted a picture of himself with CSK captain MS Dhoni.

Published: 08th May 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Hardik Pandya has always made it a point to make his affection for MS Dhoni known. (Photo | Twitter)

Hardik Pandya has always made it a point to make his affection for MS Dhoni known. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the first Qualifier, entering IPL final for the fifth time on Tuesday.

However, after the conclusion of the game, Hardik Pandya was seen sharing pleasantries with CSK captain MS Dhoni.

The star all-rounder even posted a picture of himself with CSK captain MS Dhoni. He wrote in the caption that the former Indian captain is his inspiration.

"My inspiration, my friend, my brother, my legend @msdhoni," Hardik Pandya wrote.

Speaking at the end of the match, MS Dhoni had a word of caution now that CSK has lost four out of their last six games but are still in the hunt for the final. 

"It is not good to lose games at such times, but it is good that we finished in the top two. Rather than going over the wicket, we now need to go round the wicket, that means the journey takes a longer time. But luckily, we finished in the top two and that gives us a second chance." 

Chennai, who finished at the second spot in the league stage, will get another shot at the title clash as they will face the winner of the Eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hardik Pandya MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians IPL 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp