Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2019: Hitting sixes is in my muscle memory, says Rishabh Pant

Pant hit five sixes during his 21-ball 49 as he guided Delhi Capitals to a two-wicket victory in the IPL Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Published: 09th May 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

DC batsman Rishabh Pant. (Photo | PTI)

DC batsman Rishabh Pant. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dispatching the ball deep into the stands is in Rishabh Pant's "muscle memory" and that's why he doesn't need to look at who is bowling to him once he is in a mood to go hammer and tongs.

Pant hit five sixes during his 21-ball 49 as he guided Delhi Capitals to a two-wicket victory in the IPL Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"In T20s, you need 40 off 20 or so, then you have to attack one bowler. I don't see who's bowling. It's in our muscle memory, and that's why we practise so much. Today, that was special because I didn't try to hit the ball too hard. I was just watching the ball, and I was trying to time the ball," Pant said at the post match presentation ceremony.

Man-of-the-match Pant said that he ensured that the mindset remained positive when the team was going for improbable chases.

"If you are set on a wicket like this, you have to finish the match for your team. I took it very close, but next time I will finish it for the team. (Pressure) I just try to be positive. If your mindset is negative, it doesn't help," said Pant.

Delhi Capitals' young captain Shreyas Iyer was also ecstatic.

"(Last over) I can't express my emotions. I was sitting and those last two overs were like a hell (laughs). An amazing feeling (to win) and I could see the happiness in everyone's faces. The joy we share after winning was good," said Iyer.

Prithvi Shaw, who scored the only half-century of the match, thanked the support staff for keeping faith in him despite inconsistent performances.

"All this is dedicated to my team as they have backed me quite well. I wasn't scoring runs in the last few games. All thanks to the support staff, players and coaches for believing in me and giving the opportunity as well. I was a bit nervous but my coaching staff helped me," Shaw, who scored 56 off 38 balls, said.

"I believed in myself to get my form back and went in there and played my natural game. These kind of games I am always nervous. Rishabh batted beautifully. Whenever we needed him, he is always there for us," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals IPL Eliminator Sunrisers Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp