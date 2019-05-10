Home Sport IPL News

Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2

While Delhi remained unchanged from their last game, Chennai made one change with Shardul Thakur coming in for Murali Vijay.

CSK, DC

(Photo | AP)

By PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League here Friday.

CSK made one change to their playing eleven, bringing in Shardul Thakur for Murali Vijay.

Delhi, meanwhile, have fielded an unchanged side.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.

Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Qualifier 2 IPL 2019

