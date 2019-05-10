Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2

By PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League here Friday.

CSK made one change to their playing eleven, bringing in Shardul Thakur for Murali Vijay.

Delhi, meanwhile, have fielded an unchanged side.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.