Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2
While Delhi remained unchanged from their last game, Chennai made one change with Shardul Thakur coming in for Murali Vijay.
Published: 10th May 2019 07:26 PM | Last Updated: 10th May 2019 07:26 PM | A+A A-
VISAKHAPATNAM: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League here Friday.
CSK made one change to their playing eleven, bringing in Shardul Thakur for Murali Vijay.
Delhi, meanwhile, have fielded an unchanged side.
Teams:
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma.
Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.