WATCH | Suresh Raina wins hearts for spirit of cricket as he ties Rishabh Pant's laces
The gesture was praised fans on social media as it again proved that cricket is gentleman's sport. Some even shared the duo's bond on the cricket field.
Published: 10th May 2019 11:25 PM | Last Updated: 10th May 2019 11:26 PM | A+A A-
As Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in Qualifier 2 at Vizag, Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina showcased the spirit of the game as the senior southpaw Raina tied the shoelaces of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant while the latter was batting during Delhi Capitals' innings.
#SpiritOfCricket at #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/gWIY5NwEGL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 10, 2019
Pant's 38 off 25 ball brought some respectability to Delhi's total as they managed to score 147 for nine.
Raina is the brand ambassador of spirit of cricket— Lipsa Sharma (@Shristiiiiiiiii) May 10, 2019
Kings by #names,— Rastogi SAPNA RAINA (@Rastogi3Sapna) May 10, 2019
Kings by #hearts#sureshraina #CSKvDC #csk #gentlemanraina#rishabh #Pant @ImRaina @RishabPant777 pic.twitter.com/OQ9TtAbop1
Earlier, Chennai Super Kings dished out a clinical bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals' midle-order from scoring big.
Dwayne Bravo (2/19), Ravindra Jadeja (2/23), Deepak Chahar (2/28) and Harbhajan Singh (2/31) shared eight wickets between them to keep DC in check after opting to bowl.
The three-time champions CSK finished off the game with an over to spare after Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson hit brilliant half-centuries to lead Chennai into the second consecutive final.