Home Sport IPL News

WATCH | Suresh Raina wins hearts for spirit of cricket as he ties Rishabh Pant's laces

The gesture was praised fans on social media as it again proved that cricket is gentleman's sport. Some even shared the duo's bond on the cricket field.

Published: 10th May 2019 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Raina ties Rishabh Pant's laces. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

As Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in Qualifier 2 at Vizag, Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina showcased the spirit of the game as the senior southpaw Raina tied the shoelaces of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant while the latter was batting during Delhi Capitals' innings.

The gesture was praised fans on social media as it again proved that cricket is gentleman's sport. Some even shared the duo's bond on the cricket field.

Pant's 38 off 25 ball brought some respectability to Delhi's total as they managed to score 147 for nine.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings dished out a clinical bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals' midle-order from scoring big.

WATCH | Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson mix-up in one of IPL's funniest moments

Dwayne Bravo (2/19), Ravindra Jadeja (2/23), Deepak Chahar (2/28) and Harbhajan Singh (2/31) shared eight wickets between them to keep DC in check after opting to bowl.

The three-time champions CSK finished off the game with an over to spare after Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson hit brilliant half-centuries to lead Chennai into the second consecutive final.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suresh Raina Rishabh Pant IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 CSK vs DC DC vs CSK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp