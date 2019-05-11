Home Sport IPL News

Brett Lee heaps praise on Harbhajan Singh 

Harbhajan has taken 16 wickets from 10 matches so far in IPL 2019 and became the third Indian to claim 150 wickets in IPL.

Published: 11th May 2019 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 03:38 PM

Harbhajan finished with figures of 31/2 against DC | AP

By PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former Australia speedster Brett Lee applauded Harbhajan Singh, saying that the veteran Indian off-spinner has shown a lot of confidence while bowling for Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL.

Harbhajan, 38, has turned the clock this IPL season more than once, taking crucial wickets during the tournament to help CSK reach their record eighth final in 10 years. CSK were suspended for two years in between.

"He exactly knows where to bowl for certain batsmen. His bowling was outstanding, he got some beautiful shape on the ball again. I love the revolutions of the ball," the Star Sports Select Dugout Expert, Lee said.

"That tells us that he has good control on the ball. He is bowling with confidence," the former fast bowler added.

Harbhajan finished with figures of 31 for two in Qualifier 2 to help CSK restrict Delhi Capitals to 147 for 9 on Friday night and then the defending champions reached the target to win by six wickets.

Two wickets in the game against Delhi meant Harbhajan became the third Indian to claim 150 wickets in IPL.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni credits bowlers for easy win over DC in Qualifier 2

"His stand is basically right-handers vs left-handers. Just shows how good a bowler he is. He can bring in the LBW both against the left and the right-handers," Kings XI Punjab coach Mike Hesson, who is also a Star Sports Select Dugout Expert, said.

Harbhajan has taken 16 wickets from 10 matches so far in the ongoing cash-rich tournament.

