Home Sport IPL News

Cricket Australia, BCCI to sort issues during IPL final

After the effort to deploy pressure tactics on BCCI failed, Cricket Australia now want to sort things out.

Published: 11th May 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

CA refused to send players for the Women's T20 Challenge| AP

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cricket fans in India were in for a rude shock when no Australian player was named in the three squads for the Women's T20 Challenge on April 25.

It came to the fore that Cricket Australia (CA) had refused to release the women players to build pressure on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to postpone an ODI series between the men's team in 2020.

However, CA now wants to talk it out with the Indian board during the IPL final in Hyderabad.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI functionary said that officials from Cricket Australia and Cricket South Africa will be there during the final and there was no reason to engage in talks if the Australian board wants to clear the issue.

"As far as I am aware, officials from these two boards will be there and if the situation does demand and if the moment is opportune, there is no reason why BCCI executives will not have a word with Cricket Australia officials if they want to talk about the matter," the functionary said.

ALSO READ | Women's T20 challenge: No players from Australia due to BCCI-CA disagreement

Interestingly, Cricket Australia's effort to deploy pressure tactics on the Indian board when it came to releasing the likes of Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning fell flat as the BCCI went ahead with naming the three squads Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity without the Australian players.

In fact, when asked during the CoA meeting in the capital on April 27, chief Vinod Rai had made it clear that there was no going back on the selection of the squads.

"The people concerned had a time frame to work in, since that time is over, there is no way that we can add any new players in the teams," he had said.

The issue started after the Indian board wanted Cricket Australia to play a men's ODI series in India in January 2020. The proposal irked the Australian broadcasters as that would mean there would be no ODIs in Australia's home season.

However, the BCCI officials believed that stopping women players from playing in the T20 challenge was no way to react to the issue with regards to men's cricket.

"Can anyone say what the connection is? What has men's ODIs between the two countries, proposed to be played in 2020, got to do with women's cricket? This is nothing short of unprofessional," an official had told IANS.

Cricket Australia official Belinda Clark's mail to the Indian Premier League operations team in the whole matter made it even more obvious that the reason to not release the women players was the result of the ongoing issue over the proposed ODI series in January next year.

"We will be in a position to consider the request when the current issue regarding the men's ODI series that was agreed upon in the FTP (future tour programme) for late January 2020 is resolved by Rahul (BCCI CEO Rahul Johri) and Kevin (CA CEO Kevin Roberts). I understand that this is being worked through at present," Clarke wrote.

Clearly, CA was looking to ensure that the fire has not spread beyond control.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cricket Australia BCCI Women's T20 Challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp