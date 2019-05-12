Home Sport IPL News

MS Dhoni becomes most successful wicket-keeper in IPL

Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni surpassed Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Dinesh Karthik (131 dismissals) when he caught Mumbai Indians openers, Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday became the wicket-keeper with most dismissals to his credit in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He now has 132 dismissals (94 catches and 38 stumpings) to his name.

Karthik had held the IPL record before Sunday. Robin Uthappa of KKR is the third best with 90 dismissals.

Dhoni first took an easy catch to dismiss South Africa stumper batsman de Kock who was looking good on 29 off 17. Shardul Thakur was the bowler.

In the very next over, the former India captain dived forward to take a low catch that saw the back of his counterpart Rohit Sharma for 15. Deepak Chahar was the bowler this time.

Chennai is taking on Mumbai for the coveted IPL title. It is their fourth final meeting. Both teams have won the IPL trophy three times each.

