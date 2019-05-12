Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2019 Final: Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to bat against CSK

Mumbai Indians have brought in Mitchell McClenaghan, replacing Jayant Yadav while CSK are unchanged.

Published: 12th May 2019 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 08:06 PM

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League title clash, here Sunday.

Both the sides have won three titles each.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.

