With 26 wickets, Tahir grabs Purple Cap from Rabada 

Prior to the summit showdown of the 12th edition, pacer Rabada led the charts with 25 wickets in 12 matches before a back injury ended his campaign.

South African and CSK spinner Imran Tahir(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Chennai Super Kings' leg-spinner Imran Tahir Sunday pipped compatriot Kagiso Rabada to emerge as the highest wicket-taker winning the coveted 'Purple Cap' in the Indian Premier League.

Incidentally, Tahir also became the oldest player at 40 to win the 'Purple Cap' in the league.

The ace wrist spinner edged past Rabada, who turned out for Delhi Capitals before injury curtailed his campaign when he flummoxed Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan in the final of the cash-rich league for his 26th wicket.

Tahir picked up 26 wickets in 17 matches at a measly economy rate of 6.66.

Tahir returned with figures of 2/23 in three overs, also picking up the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, besides Kishan.

Kishan went for a slog sweep but top edged it, and Suresh Raina took an easy catch at point.

His first wicket of the game came in his first over itself when Suryakumar inside-edged the ball on to the stumps.

