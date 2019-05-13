Key moment was Dhoni run-out, says Tendulkar

By PTI

HYDERABAD: For Sachin Tendulkar, it was Mahendra Singh Dhoni's run-out while Mahela Jayawardene attributed Mumbai Indians' unprecedented fourth IPL title win to his skipper Rohit Sharma's tactical acumen.

For MI's top-scorer Kieron Pollard, it was Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga's 19th and 20th over that made the difference.

"The key moment was Dhoni's run-out. But also in patches when Bumrah bowled those critical to even out Malinga's one poor over was also crucial. And the last over, thought Malinga finished the game out beautifully. And as for the final, we knew we defended 129 in the final two years ago, so we were confident," MI 'Icon' Tendulkar said after the match.

Chief coach Jayawardene said: "Thought we had the game when MS got out, but then Watto (Shane Watson) started hitting. Some great decisions by Rohit, going back to experienced bowlers at the death."

Pollard on his part was all praise for the two slingers. "These sort of games you want to perform. People remember these games. Playing in so many finals, I knew getting runs adds pressure for the team batting second. I missed a few shots, but the way Bumrah and Malinga bowled in the last two overs - they finished it off for us. Malinga is a legend."