With fame came abuse & mental torture: RCB fangirl Deepika Ghose

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Deepika Ghose, who became an overnight sensation after being spotted cheering for Virat Kohli's men in one of Royal Challengers Bangalore's games in the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) has said that life hasn't been the same for her since the video went viral. Disappointed at how she is now seen only as an RCB fangirl, Deepika said that there is definitely more to her personality.

It was during RCB's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad that Deepika was spotted by one of the host broadcaster's cameramen at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The video went viral the next day and she even got a verified status on the photo-blogging website Instagram.

Now, she has made an Instagram post, wherein she has spoken about the moment when she was spotted in the IPL and what it has led to ever since.

"My name is Deepika Ghose & that is probably the only thing that is being said about me which is 100% TRUE," she said.

Deepika, who has been going to watch RCB matches for years now with her family, had no idea this match would be any different.

"I did not want any recognition or realise the number of times that I was on camera. I am no celebrity, just an ordinary girl who was enjoying the match. I did nothing to warrant the kind of attention that ensued after the TV images appeared and I certainly did not seek it," said Deepika.

She added that while she was grateful for all the love she has been receiving, she is also disturbed by the unnecessary negativity. "It has been an extreme case of abuse, trauma and mental torture. I am confused as to how people found my name/profile.

"My identity, privacy and life have been hacked in an instant. A lot of the overnight followers are men who have used this platform to be crude, vulgar, vicious & entirely disrespectful.

"Even more shocking is the hate I have received from women. How quick & cruel you have been to say mean things to & about me without even knowing me. I AM ONE OF YOU!" she added.

Deepika maintained that the world desperately needs more women supporting and uplifting each other.

"I am appalled by how I have been judged & condemned instead of being given a compassionate hearing. Stop & think about how it is as a girl to have been subjected to this unwanted attention," she said.

She further said she will turn herself into something genuine, meaningful and fabulous.

"Yes, I am #theRCBgirl but I am SO MUCH MORE THAN THAT," Deepika ended the post.