David Warner wins Orange Cap again, creates history

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Australian opener David Warner, who won the Orange Cap in the just-concluded edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), became the first batsman to achieve the feat thrice in the tournament's history.

Warner, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, amassed a total of 692 runs in the 12 matches he played this season, which included eight 50s and a century. He had a tremendous average of 69.20 and strike rate of 143.86.

Before this edition, the left-handed batsman had won the Orange Cap in 2015 and 2017 when he scored 562 and 641 runs respectively.

Apart from Warner, Chris Gayle has won the Orange Cap twice - in 2011 and 2012 when he scored 608 and 733 runs respectively.

When it comes to the highest run getters in IPL history, Warner is at the fourth spot. The 32-year-old has scored 4,706 runs in 126 matches he has played so far in the cash-rich league. The list is topped by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, who has scored a total of 5,412 runs in 177 matches, followed by Suresh Raina (5,368 runs in 193 matches) and Rohit Sharma 4,898 (runs in 188 matches).

Among the top four, Warner has the highest batting average in IPL history - 43.17. He has scored four centuries, 44 fifties, besides hitting a total of 181 sixes and 458 boundaries.