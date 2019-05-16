Home Sport IPL News

IPL awards fiasco: Angry Diana Edulji hits out at BCCI acting president

Edulji wanted to present the IPL winners' trophy to the champion team but was overruled by her CoA colleague Lt Gen Ravi Thodge.

Published: 16th May 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

CoA member Diana Edulji

CoA member Diana Edulji (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji said Thursday she wanted to present the IPL winners' trophy as she felt that BCCI acting president C K Khanna had "disregarded the protocol" by not presenting the award during the ODI against Australia in Delhi.

Edulji wanted to present the IPL winners' trophy to the champion team but was overruled by her CoA colleague Lt Gen Ravi Thodge, who felt that convention of president giving away the trophy should be followed.

Khanna, in the end, gave away the trophy.

While presenting trophies has always been paramount for Khanna, Edulji, in a long statement, didn't clarify as to why it was equally important for her.

"To set the facts straight, in the COA meeting dated 8th April, the topic was discussed.

During the discussion, I had mentioned that as the Acting President (CK Khanna) had abdicated his right to give away the trophy during the BCCI bilateral match in Delhi," Edulji said in a press release.

"He (Khanna) had shown disregard for the protocol and an office bearer of a state association was allowed to give the trophy away and hence for the IPL Final COA members should give the trophy.

This was because the Acting President had shown disregard to the office of the President of the BCCI," said Edulji.

She claimed she had mentioned in that meeting that if CoA chief Vinod Rai is present during the final, he should give away the trophy or else it should be presented jointly by her and Lt Gen Thodge.

What seemed to have irked Edulji is that Khanna presented a two-year-old email from acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary where the former IPS officer had also written in favour of convention being followed.

"A few days before the final Mr. Khanna forwarded a mail from the Acting Secretary Mr Amitabh Choudhary written sometime in the year 2017 in which he had said that as per protocol the BCCI President gives away the trophy," said Edulji.

Time and again, Edulji asked why Khanna didn't follow the protocol during the Australia ODI when DDCA president Rajat Sharma gave away the trophy.

"Till date, even after numerous e-mails including from the Acting Secretary asking for reasons on what grounds the Acting President allowed the DDCA representative to give away the trophy, Khanna has not bothered responding and explaining about the reasons due to which he took that decision."

Edulji accused Khanna of walking around with Amitabh's e-mail in his pocket.

"On the day of the final as usual, his interest seemed only limited to the presentation of the trophy since he was carrying around an e-mail of 2017 in his pocket," Edulji wrote.

Edulji also alleged that "few people in BCCI worked behind the scenes" to stop her from presenting the trophy.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diana Edulji C K Khanna IPL awards IPL trophy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP holds a silent demonstration to protest clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'TMC goons vandalized Vidyasagar statue, not BJP' says Amit Shah on Kolkata incident
Gallery
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most.As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most number of time. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi, Ronaldo and Aguero: 15 top goal scorers in Europe this season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp