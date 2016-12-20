Bajrangi Buy-jaan: Dutt protege intent on making mark in PWL 2

Ravi Iyer By

CHENNAI: Indian wrestling has had a rough last two years. It all started with the Narsingh Yadav-Sushil Kumar Rio Olympics quota tug of war. Then came the storming news of Narsingh's dope charge that not only rocked the national and international fraternities, but also led to the wrestler being thrown out of the Summer Games.

To compound it all, wrestlers' performances at the Olympics left a lot to be desired, notwithstanding Sakshi Malik's historic bronze. But all that is in the past. And the first step towards regaining lost ground starts with Season 2 of the Pro Wrestling League, to be held from January 2 to 19.

One man who has hogged the limelight recently is Bajrang Punia, protege of Olympic bronze-medallist Yogeshwar Dutt. Having been the costliest Indian buy at the PWL auction (`38 lakh) on December 16, Bajrang is raring to go. “It feels great to have been picked by Delhi for such an amount. Preparations have been going on for a while now, and I'm looking forward to showing my potential in the league,” the 22-year-old said on Monday.

Over 200 wrestlers were up for grabs for the six franchises — Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana — during the closed bid process.

All teams operated with a Rs 2 crore cap and had to choose a nine-member squad that, according to rules, had to be comprised of five men and four women, with five Indians and four international wrestlers.

Among foreigners, the likes of Rio gold medallist Vladimer Khinchegashvili (Georgia), silver winner Mariya Stadnik (Azerbaijan), three-time world champion Sofia Mattsson (Sweden) and current world champ Magomed Kurbanaliev (Russia) will be in action.

And Bajrang feels this will only help Indians improve. “Having such big stars will only be beneficial to us Indian wrestlers. It doesn't matter which weight category any wrestler competes in, you can always learn from them. It is technique that matters, and anyone with a technique worth learning from is of great help.”

Sakshi went for an underwhelming Rs 30 lakh at the auction, but Jhajjar-born Bajrang feels it isn't about the money. “As long as she puts up a good show and contributes to her teams wins, it doesn't matter. Money is just secondary; a by-product of what comes along with our profession,” he concluded.