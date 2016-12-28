CHENNAI: Even as various dignatories of the Indian Olympic Association were busy greeting and catching up with each other at the body’s annual general meeting on Tuesday, there was one figure you couldn’t miss. One person who seemed happier than most out there, while also indulging media persons for a tidbits.

Sudesh Malik, mother of Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, was all smiles during and after the event, which also included a cash award presentation for Sakshi (Rs 20 lakh), Rio silver winner PV Sindhu (Rs 30 lakh) and her coach Pullela Gopichand (Rs 15 lakh).

“It’s a proud moment for me. Life has changed for my whole family since Sakshi’s feat in Rio, but it’s a good kind of change. Sakshi had always wanted to be a wrestler. Before going to Rio, she said she would bring back a medal, which she did. This cash award is just a recognition of her achievement,” gushed Sudesh. “Sakshi couldn’t make it here because she is busy training for the upcoming Pro Wrestling League,” added the doting mother when asked of her child’s absence.

Sakshi’s medal has been viewed as a shining light for women, be it sports or otherwise, in the nation. Especially in her hometown of Rohtak, where being a female is a disadvantage.

“Yes, her medal has been kind of a revelation for those back home. It showed that women can wrestle too, and that women are as talented as men when it comes to sports. Whatever said and done, India’s only two medals in Rio came from women,” Sudesh added, with a hint of mischief.

The 23-year-old wrestler was five points down in her repacahge round in Rio, before mounting a comeback to seal bronze. And Sudesh reveals it was a tough moment for her.

“As parents, we always want our children to do well. Even with Sakshi’s fight, when she was five down, we knew that if she lasted those nine remaining seconds of the round without further damage, she could recover. The opponent, Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan, was beginning to tire, and Sakhsi took full advantage of that.”

