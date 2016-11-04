Johannesburg (South Africa): Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt is all set to race in Australia for the first time when he takes on track in the inaugural Nitro Athletics competition in Melbourne in February.



Bolt, the nine-time Olympic champion, will not only compete but also lead the 'Bolt All-Stars' in the innovative team athletics event next year.



“This will be track and field as it's never been seen before and that's why I'm involved, not only as a competitor, but also as a team captain," Bolt, who was attending the event’s official launch, was quoted as saying by Sport24.



The 30-year-old, who announced that he would retire from the sport after 2017 World championships in London, believes Nitro Athletics would provide a fresh way to present the sport.



"Nitro Athletics is what track and field needs, a fresh way to present the sport," said Bolt, who recently created an unprecedented record, a triple treble by bagging gold in 100 metres, 200m and 4x100m relay for the third successive Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.



The inaugural edition of the event will take place at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium on February 4, 9 and 11, involving six teams of 24 athletes, split equally between men and women.



The event will also include other non-traditional events like middle-distance and hurdles relays in a bid to broaden athletics' appeal.

