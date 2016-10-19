Defiant wrestler Narsingh Yadav confident of CBI clearance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Wrestler Narsingh Yadav expressed confidence that his name will be cleared by the CBI as the investigative agency on Tuesday registered a case in the doping scandal which resulted in ouster of the grappler from Rio Olympics.

The case has been registered under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 328 (poisoning) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC on the basis Yadav’s complaint.

Yadav had earlier asked for a CBI inquiry citing dissatisfaction over investigation done by the Haryana police.Yadav had alleged that a junior wrestler who was part of Sushil Kumar’s entourage had contaminated his food with banned substance.

“CBI has put a case and started the investigation today. This is the first step towards justice for me,” he said from Mumbai.