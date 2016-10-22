In this file photo, Trinity Gay, a seventh-grader racing for her Scott County High School team, poses for a photo with her father Tyson Gay. | AP

LEXINGTON: Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay says he will help explore ways to mentor youth in Lexington after the shooting death of his 15-year-old daughter over the weekend.

Gay said in a statement released Friday that he's determined his daughter's death won't be "senseless. We must come together as a community to protect each other, giving our young people the tools they need to resolve their conflicts and lead successful lives — the kind that Trinity was well on her way to living."

Witnesses told police that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles early Sunday. Trinity Gay was hit by a round.

Tyson Gay offers support so that the "spirit of Trinity will sprint on long after we say goodbye to her this weekend."