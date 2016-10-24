VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2016 which was being held in the port city, after 19 years, saw a fantastic play with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana players stealing the hearts of spectators in the Port Kalavani Stadium on Sunday.

The mens singles title was won by Tamil Nadu player Achanta Sharat Kamal. Sailu Noor Basha from AP and Snehith, Sreeja and Monika from Telangana were also seen trying their best to clinch the title. Sailu Noor Basha defeated Swastika Ghosh of Maharashtra and entered quarterfinals under Junior girls category. Declared seventh seed, she lost in the quarter-finals to Yashini of Tamil Nadu.

Under youth girls category, Sailu Noor lost in pre-quarters but put up a tough fight with Sreeja of Telangana, besides she was qualified for the main draw. Snehith reached quarter finals under junior boys category in the championship but lost competing with India’s no. 1 player. He entered into second round in youth men category. Telangana players Snehith, Hari, Saroj, Harshala, MD Ali and Ali Mohammed have qualified for the junior boys main draw.

Meanwhile, players of the two Telugu states are now preparing for the cadet and sub-junior category championship which will be held here on Monday and Tuesday.