Pacquiao-Jeff Horn fight gets Aussie greenlight

Philippine world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao's fight with Australia's Jeff Horn was confirmed by promoters today.

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. | AP File Photo

By AFP

SYDNEY: Philippine world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao's fight with Australia's Jeff Horn was confirmed by promoters today, ending lengthy speculation about the bout.

The 38-year-old Filipino's camp announced last week in Manila that the "Pac-Man" would get into the ring with Horn on July 2 in Brisbane, but it was not backed by Australian promoters.

"After months of speculation, I am pleased to say we're finally all in the ring for this fight to go ahead,"

Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

"Up to 55,000 boxing fans from across Australia and the world are expected to fill Suncorp Stadium (in Brisbane) to see the local teacher taking on one of the biggest names in boxing history, on his home turf."

Pacquiao, who has parlayed his sporting fame into a career in politics, is a veteran of 67 fights with 59 victories.

His record easily dwarfs that of Horn, 29, who hails from Queensland, who has notched up only 17 fights with 16 wins.

Horn's promoter Duco Events described the bout as a "once in a lifetime event" and a "rare opportunity" to host a fight outside the US and Europe.

"This is truly a once in a generation opportunity, likely never to be repeated again," the promoter said in a statement.

Pacquiao earlier this year chose to pursue a big money fight with British boxer Amir Khan in the United Arab Emirates until the deal fell through.

