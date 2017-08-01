Home Sport Other

Pentala Harikrishna holds Navara; rises to top in Biel chess festival

Indian Grand Master Pentala Harikrishna vaulted to the tied top spot, after drawing his seventh round tie against Czech Grand Master David Navara in the 50th Biel chess festival.

Pentala Harikrishna | File Photo

By IANS

BIEL: Indian Grand Master Pentala Harikrishna vaulted to the tied top spot, after drawing his seventh round tie against Czech Grand Master David Navara in the 50th Biel chess festival here.

The World No.20 Indian, playing with black pieces, was wary of the Czech's attacking prowess and started off on a defensive note to lead the game towards neutral territory after a mere 24 moves.

Harikrishna had to be at his defensive best as the game saw both the players repeating moves thrice before they agreed to share the points.

"It was an equal game and we had to repeat moves before we decided to end the game as a draw," the 31-year-old from Guntur said after his game.

As the tournament entered its business end, Harikrishna was on the pole position tied with three other Grand Masters -- courtesy of two wins and five draws, remaining unbeaten after seven rounds.

He will take on former two-time FIDE World Chess Champion and Ukrainian Grand Master Ruslan Ponomariov, in his second last game of this 10-man round-robin tournament.

