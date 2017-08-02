Home Sport Other

Lady Sivaswami Ayyar girls excel in St Joseph’s school-level meet

Lady Sivaswami Ayyar Girls School clinched the basketball, ball badminton and athletics titles at the 10th St Joseph’s inter-school sports festival held at the Sports Village in the latter’s premises.

Published: 02nd August 2017 07:52 AM

The Muthiyalpet HSS boys contingent that won the overall athletics title

By Express News Service

Velammal boys emerged champions in basketball and volleyball. St Lasalle (Tuticorin) won the football crown. In athletics, Bhavan Pradhicksan was named the best athlete in the boys category with 809 points. Roshini of St Francis Xavier Anglo Indian HSS was adjudged best girl athlete with 745 points.
Velammal boys emerged champions in basketball and volleyball. St Lasalle (Tuticorin) won the football crown. In athletics, Bhavan Pradhicksan was named the best athlete in the boys category with 809 points. Roshini of St Francis Xavier Anglo Indian HSS was adjudged best girl athlete with 745 points.

Volleyball international GR Vaishnav and St Joseph’s chairman B Babu Manoharan gave away the prizes.
Results: Ball Badminton: Boys: 1. TA HSS, 2. SAV HSS, 3. Sri Ramakrishna (Chennai); Girls: 1. Lady Sivaswami Ayyar, 2. OCPM, 3. Govt HSS (Ennore). Basketball: Boys: 1. Velammal, 2. St Peter’s, 3. AVM; Girls: 1. Lady Sivaswami Ayyar, 2. St Raphael’s, 3. St Joseph’s Anglo Indian HSS. Volleyball: Boys: 1. Velammal, 2. Veludayar 3. Khajamian; Girls: 1. Bharathiyar, 2. St Joseph’s, 3. Govt Girls HSS (Dharmapuri). Kabaddi: Boys: 1. Municipal HSS (Salem), 2. Evan’s, 3. MGR HSS; Girls: 1. SDAT (Namakkal), 2. SDAT (Dharmapuri), 3. Govt Girls HSS (Kannagi Nagar). Hockey: Boys: 1. Khajamian HSS (Tiruchy), 2. Govt HSS (Ariyalur), 3. Montfort (Ariyalur). Football: Boys: 1. St Lasalle, 2. Pius XI, 3. St Gabriel’s. Athletics (overall championship): Boys: Muthiyalpet HSS (Chennai) (113 points), Girls: Lady Sivaswami Ayyar (111 points). Best Athletes: Boys: Bhavan Pradhicksan (Muthiyalpet HSS) (809 points), Girls: K Roshini (St Francis Xavier Anglo Indian HSS, Chennai) (745 points).

Wheelchair tennis
Thirty six players will be participating in the first edition of the Marina Open AITA-ranking wheelchair tennis tournament which will be held from August 2 to 5 at the SDAT Tennis Stadium. Karti P Chidambaram, vice president of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA), welcomed the support of Astha Foundation towards the sport and promised TNTA’s backing for the event.
“The number of entries for the men’s event is 29, and Tamil Nadu is represented by a dozen players with Selvaraj Anand, D Mariappan and Selvaraj Balachandar being the third, fourth and fifth seeds,” said tournament director Hiten Joshi.

The first and second rounds of the men’s Singles and the round-robin matches in the women’s event will be in the best-of-17-games format. From quarterfinals onwards, the matches will change to best of three sets.The men’s winner and runner-up will get 30 and 22 points, while the same will be 15 and 12 points for women. The tournament carries a prize money of `2,50,000.

Chess tournament
The 10th international FIDE-rating chess championship for school children will be held in Modern Senior Secondary School from August 3 to 8. Total prize money for the event is `1,20,000.
This tournament is being organised by the school, under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu State Chess Association and All India Chess Federation. For details, contact: 9840768431, 9444210914.

