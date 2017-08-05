Home Sport Other

Dutee Chand crashes out of World Championships

Indian athlete Dutee Chand crashed out of the women's 100-metre event after finishing sixth in her heat at the ongoing IAAF World Championships.

Published: 05th August 2017 07:55 PM

Dutee Chand crosses the line a women's 100m heat during the World Athletics Championships in London. | AP

By IANS

LONDON: Indian athlete Dutee Chand crashed out of the women's 100-metre event after finishing sixth in her heat at the ongoing IAAF World Championships here on Saturday.

Dutee clocked 12.07 seconds in her heats which was won by Rosangela Santos with a personal best time of 11.04.

Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland was second with 11.14. Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago clocked the same time as Mujinga but was adjudged third on photo finish.

The top three athletes of each heat qualify for the next stage.

Dutee's performance on Saturday was a far cry from her showing at the Asain Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar earlier this month where she took the bronze in 11.52.

IAAF World Championships

