International Hockey Federation-Star Sports contract set for demise

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: February 22, 2014 was supposed to herald a new dawn for world hockey. Star Sports had joined hands with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in a ground-breaking eight-year deal. “In a significant development, FIH signed an important contract with Star Sports. It is a comprehensive deal and as per it, Star Sports will also control the broadcasting, marketing, digital and internet rights of all FIH events starting from 2015,” Leandro Negre, the then president of the body, had said on the sidelines of the 2014 edition of the Hockey India League.

Looks like that particular contract is about to be ripped, as Express has learned that both Star and FIH want to be out of it for a number of reasons. The deal still stands but for how much longer is anybody’s guess.“FIH feels they are not getting the best deal, while Star are of the opinion they are sinking too much money into it,” a source in the know informed this newspaper. “It’s on the brink but FIH are willing to rework the existing contract with new terms till 2022. The general feeling, however, is that Star wants out, plain and simple.”

While it’s not clear who wanted to break the contract first, the world body is of the opinion that ‘their previous contract with Ten Sports was more value’. Star Sports, who have already pumped crores into other sports like kabaddi, believe they would get a better return on investment elsewhere. With TV rights battles for IPL and EPL coming up, that’s not an unfounded suggestion.

Pro League decision may be the reason

India’s decision to not take part in the Pro League may have brought about this issue. When the original contract was signed, the agreement was that there would be a major FIH event in India every year. There has been one every year since (World League Final in 2015, Junior World Cup in 2016 and upcoming World League Final) but once Pro League begins in 2019, that won’t happen. FIH website still lists Star Sports as official media partner, but one suspects not for long.