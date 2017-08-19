Home Sport Other

Saketh Myneni is no less deserving than Bopanna: Union Sports Secretary Injeti Srinivas

Injeti Srinivas today made it clear that Saketh Myneni is "no less deserving" than Rohan Bopanna for the prestigious Arjuna award despite questions being raised about his merit.

Published: 19th August 2017 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2017 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Saketh Myneni | Express Photo Service

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Sports Secretary Injeti Srinivas today made it clear that Saketh Myneni is "no less deserving" than Rohan Bopanna for the prestigious Arjuna award despite questions being raised about his merit.

There has been some controversy after Bopanna's name was not sent by the All India Tennis Association for the honour.

The reigning French Open Mixed Doubles champion felt slighted as Myneni's gold and silver at the Incheon Asian Games got more weightage.

"In tennis, we already had an application (Myneni), who is by no means less deserving and you can't make your own judgement (as to who is deserving and who's not). The applicant (Myneni) has made India proud at the Asian Games.

That performance got him marks and his case was entitled to be considered," Srinivas told PTI during an interaction.

Srinivas, who is also the Sports Authority of India (SAI) DG, admitted that Bopanna's achievements can't be ignored but a due process needs to be followed.

"Rohan Bopanna's achievements, nobody can ignore that. He has had the highest achievements but there is a process. So somebody has to nominate you, you need to sign an application, whether that system is best, is debatable," Srinivas observed.

"For example, in case of Padma awards, you don't send applications. It's more by selection and here you make an application, give evidence of your achievements, that gets examined very carefully and a decision is taken. So in Bopanna's case, there was no nomination and there was no application," Srinivas clarified.

The senior bureaucrat admitted that "no system can be fully objective" but there is always room for improvement.

"As much as we try but it is practically impossible to make the current system totally objective. If we could have such a system, then you would not need a committee. You would just rank them on the basis of marks assigned to them and declare the winners," he said.

"Do you know any award (Arjuna, Dronacharya, Dhyan Chand) that was given by government and withdrawn by the court? If not, which is the case, then it's a good enough proof that we have a robust and fair system in place."

Yesterday, Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Akhil Kumar raised questions about the credibility of Dronacharya Awards with one athlete giving multiple recommendations. Srinivas tried to put things in perspective.

"Look, the rule that we have for Dronacharya award is that any national coach, who spends 240 days a year in any national camp, is eligible for Dronacharya Award nomination.

"Now, in a career span of an athlete, he comes across various coaches at various points in his career. Now it also becomes a moral and social obligation for that sportsperson and he/she ends up recommending multiple names. Am I saying that's correct? Certainly not," said Srinivas said.

On the Prime Minister-appointed Olympic Task Force's recommendation of having more professionals in the system rather than bureaucrats, Srinivas, a career bureaucrat, aired a contrarian view.

"Certainly, you need to professionals. But then who is a professional? A professional is a person, who has the domain expertise, who is capable of delivering what he has to deliver. There's no argument on that.

"But to generalise on bureaucrats and professionals, I will not be able to answer that. There could be lot of bureaucrats with domain expertise, who know what they are supposed to do and deliver," he signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Injeti Srinivas Saketh Myneni Rohan Bopanna Arjuna award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp