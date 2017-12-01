Crowd-funding confidence to swim against tide

Srinidhi PR By

CHENNAI: A combat engineer, who lost his legs in Afghanistan and has taken up sports like para-rowing, para-canoeing and para-swimming, is how people could have known him. In a completely different career, his focus was firmly on representing the country and being the best. He achieved the goal at Rio last year, winning gold in para-canoeing at the Paralympics.

But what people don’t know is how Curtis McGrath is indebted to the social media. It’s a platform he used to raise funds to become the only Australian to win a gold at the event in Rio de Janerio. The concept of crowd-funding is not alien to India. Players have used it. But none did it to such telling effect.

With 8,700 followers on Facebook and a thousand-odd on Twitter, McGrath used his following to his benefit. “Not having enough funds is a major problem for athletes in Australia,” said McGrath. “The funding system is a little different from India. There is a lot of money for the development of sport, improving technical aspects, coaching and resources. You don’t have to worry about going to a faraway place for an event, as accommodation and travel will be taken care of. But there is not much finance after that, forcing the athlete to look for a job or sponsorship. In this scenario, social media played a big part bringing in funds,” McGrath told Express, after delivering a lecture at a campaign to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is December 3.

But the 29-year-old does not invest his time in social media solely for that. For him, it is also a source of motivation. His Instagram post dated August 23 reads, “This is me getting airlifted for the next stage in my life. 5 years today since life threw me a huge curve ball. This day doesn’t haunt me, nor does it define me. We all have to look at what is ahead of us...”. This is followed by, “You are a champion”, “Continue to embrace the positivity,” and so on. For a person like him, this was a new experience connecting to a varied audience.

“My fan base is mostly word of mouth. Acquiring sponsorship, though, was one positive that happened to me. Another thing is the motivation I get there. It’s great to be supported not just by my family but thousands of unknown persons praying and wishing me luck. It also played a huge part in my rehabilitation.”

McGrath’s next aim is a better outing at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. He is still driven by thoughts of making his country proud. “In war, our objective was not to fight other countries, but to save lives. In sports, it is about being at your best. Beating opponents and winning gold doesn’t matter when you haven’t played up to your potential.”

