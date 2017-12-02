Home Sport Other

Ferrari could quit F1 over proposed engine changes: President Sergio Marchionne

Marchionne is unhappy with the sport's proposed 2021 engine rules, which were revealed at the end of October, and has said that Ferrari could leave F1.

Published: 02nd December 2017 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2017 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

Ferrari the most successful F1 team, with 16 constructors' championships and 15 drivers' titles | AP

By Associated Press

ARESE (ITALY): Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne says the threat that the Italian team could leave Formula One is a "serious" one.

Marchionne is unhappy with the sport's proposed 2021 engine rules, which were revealed at the end of October, and has said that Ferrari could leave F1.

He reiterated that message today at a news conference to launch the new partnership between Alfa Romeo and Sauber.

"The dialogue has started and will continue to evolve," Marchionne said. "We have time until 2020 to find a solution which benefits Ferrari. The threat of Ferrari leaving Formula One is serious. The agreement with Sauber expires in 2020- 2021, right when Ferrari could leave.

"We have to find a solution which is good for the sport but we also have to be clear on the things we can't back down on." Ferrari is the only team to have competed in every F1 season since its inauguration in 1950.

It is also the most successful team, with 16 constructors' championships and 15 drivers' titles.

However, the storied scuderia is now approaching a decade without a trophy, having last won the constructors' title in 2008, while its last individual champion was Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

Mercedes has also complained about the proposed changes, which will make teams more equal in terms of engine power.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ferrari Sergio Marchionne Formula One quitting F1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp