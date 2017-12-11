Home Sport Other

HWL Final: Oozing class at right time to be champions

Australia kept up their impressive recent record of winning a big-ticket FIH every year by beating Argentina 2-1 in the summit clash of the World League Final on Sunday.

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

Coming into this tournament on the back of a third-place finish at the World League Semifinal in July, there were doubts about the side’s overall make-up. The disappointments of 2016 Olympics lingered in the air. New players were brought in, some veterans were asked to depart while a few troublemakers were shown the door.

People involved in the sport were whispering that maybe Australia’s cycle of dominance was coming to an end. The first match against India in the group stages (it finished 1-1) gave credence to those claims. The speed of thought was missing.

How utterly foolish. They grew into the tournament and like all champion outfits, performed when it mattered the most. In the quarterfinal, they went a goal down against Spain but came with four. In the semifinal against Germany, they wore them down.

In the final, Australia took the lead but the Olympic champions hit back within a minute. With the match seemingly headed to penalties, Blake Govers put his hand up with the winner from a penalty corner.  
Results: 3-4th place: India 2 bt Germany 1. Final: Australia 2 bt Argentina 1.

Hockey world league HWL Final Australia Argentina

