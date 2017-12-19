Home Sport Other

Two teams from India to take part in Junior NBA World Championships

Two teams from India will compete at the inaugural Junior National Basketball Association World Championships.

Published: 19th December 2017 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2017 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two teams from India will compete at the inaugural Junior National Basketball Association (NBA) World Championships in the US from 7-12 August next year.

The top performers in the 5-on-5 competitions from the Reliance Foundation Jr NBA Program will make for a city All- Star Team. One boys and one girls team from each of the eight participating cities will be selected to compete in a National Final. The winners of the National Final will then represent India at the Jr NBA World Championship, a media release said.

The Jr NBA World Championship will feature boys and girls divisions, each comprising 16 regional champions (eight US and eight international teams).

The championship will be separated into US and international brackets that include round-robin competition followed by single-elimination boys and girls tournaments.

Along with India international teams from Africa and Middle East, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Europe, Mexico and South America will also take part in the tournament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp