Two teams from India to take part in Junior NBA World Championships

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two teams from India will compete at the inaugural Junior National Basketball Association (NBA) World Championships in the US from 7-12 August next year.

The top performers in the 5-on-5 competitions from the Reliance Foundation Jr NBA Program will make for a city All- Star Team. One boys and one girls team from each of the eight participating cities will be selected to compete in a National Final. The winners of the National Final will then represent India at the Jr NBA World Championship, a media release said.

The Jr NBA World Championship will feature boys and girls divisions, each comprising 16 regional champions (eight US and eight international teams).

The championship will be separated into US and international brackets that include round-robin competition followed by single-elimination boys and girls tournaments.

Along with India international teams from Africa and Middle East, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Europe, Mexico and South America will also take part in the tournament.