Akshay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh defeated local boy R Girish of RSPB in the quarterfinals to progress to his maiden 6 red national snooker championship semifinals here on Friday. Akshay was quick to bag the first frame. Girish then levelled it up in the next frame to 1-1. Akshay made a well constructed break of 44 to win the next three frames to lead 4-1. Though Girish tried to fight back, Akshay finished the match by potting the winning balls.

Pankaj Advani of PSPB defeated Sandeep Gulati of Delhi 5-3 to progress to the semis. Till the frame scores of 2-2, the game progressed slowly as both the players were exchanging excellent safety play and shared the frames. Eventually it was Pankaj who by his experience, won the next two frames consecutively to lead by 4-2. Sandeep then held Pankaj well with his safety play, but Pankaj closed the match at 5-3.

In the other quarterfinals, former Asian gold medallist and runner up of IBSF world 6 red snooker championship Kamal Chawla of RSPB defeated Ishpreet Singh of Maharashtra 5-3 to progress into the semis.Former Asian billiards champion Sourav Kothari of PSPB defeated Varun Madan of Delhi 5-3 in the last-eight.By entering the last-four, all semifinalists have been directly selected to represent India in the Asian 6 red snooker championship to be held next year.

Results: Quarterfinals: Akshay Kumar bt R Girish 5-2 (36-29, 10-48, 39-14, 52 (44)-4, 41-11, 25-33, 28-14); Kamal Chawla bt Ishpreet Singh Chadha 5-3 (10-31, 51-0, 10-35, 34-28, 40-0, 33-40, 44 (44)-0, 33-27); Sourav Kothari bt Varun Madan 5-3 (23-46, 1-39, 46 (46)-0, 68 (63)-0, 48 (44)-0, 27-33, 52 (52)-7, 49-5); Pankaj Advani bt Sandeep Gulati 5-3 (17-42, 34-25, 48-9, 5-39, 46-16, 43-30, 17-38, 45-8).