Making peace with jam-packed schedule necessitated by BWF’s structural rejig, top shuttlers advocate planning well in advance and cherrypicking events in order to cope with physical and mental rigours, writes Anmol Gurung

46, 40, 48. These numbers might seem arbitrary, but they are significant for folks following badminton up close.These are the number of times World No 1 Viktor Axelsen, World No 2 Lee Chong Wei and World No 3 Kidambi Srikanth have engaged in a competitive match during this season of the BWF (Badminton World Federation) calendar.

(Clockwise from bottom) Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu have played 142 matches between them till October

A closer study of Srikanth — who has had an unforgettable year with four Superseries triumphs — shows that he has spent close to 36 hours on court during his clashes.Correspondingly, the women’s top-three have spent even more time. Tai Tzu-ying, Akane Yamaguchi and PV Sindhu have played 52, 69 and 57 matches.

These figures might seem a lot to casual followers, but this is the protocol nowadays. Get more matches under your belt, net valuable points and earn a berth for big tournaments (Grade 1, 2 events).

Apart from skills on the court, robustness is also a necessity in order to rack up these numbers and wins along the journey.

If this is testing of limits, 2018 is likely to be more punishing for those looking to be both in top shape and among winners. With the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games next year, it will be a herculean task for any shuttler to come up with favourable results on a habitual basis.

BWF’s cluttered schedule has not been taken to kindly by some of the top players, including Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin. After a quiet year, the former is currently looking to script a fresh chapter in the ongoing third season of the Premier Badminton League (PBL).“BWF it seems is trying to make badminton like tennis. In that case, they should have just four to five top tournaments like Grand Slams, with more prize money and publicity. If I was the president, I would have done it that way,” Saina had said recently.

Adding further weight to these concerns, Saina’s rival Marin — who sat out of the Dubai Superseries Finals due to injury — termed their schedule “crazy”. Not discounting the rigours it entails, a calendar with more tournaments also means more chances of winning, and in turn more riches for shuttlers. In fact, Srikanth was leading the highest-earner chart until the end of September, having pocketed $149,797.50 (`98.2 lakh approx).

While not denying that it is going to be tough on players, Srikanth is intent on focussing on his game and getting more wins under his belt.“If you really want to win tournaments, you should be ready to play 50-odd matches. In every tournament, there will be at least five. It is quite challenging, but that is how things are. We have to be geared up for that challenge.”

Advance planning is something that can ease the situation for players like him. “It’s really important. I will only participate in tournaments that I want to play in and give my 100 per cent. There’s no use in participating and getting out in the opening round.”Men’s doubles World No 2 Mathias Boe is happy that BWF is taking more initiatives to promote the sport, especially the increase in prize money. However, he agrees that the calendar is a tough read for all top shuttlers.

“BWF is doing a lot of things. There are a lot of people who want to do good things for the sport, but what they don’t really realise is that they will wear players down with extra tournaments. Four or five matches (for those who enter latter stages of tournaments) for two or three weeks is not humanly possible.”

“I don’t reckon that BWF is aware of how difficult it is. I don’t think they look at it from a broader perspective. It’s better to have greats like Lin Dan participate in five big tournaments rather than him pulling out in the first round. It’s tough for doubles players, but it is even more tougher for the singles category,” the veteran Dane added.

Boe, who is representing Bengaluru Blasters in PBL 3, asserted that it will be tougher for young hopefuls who lack the experience to cope with the rigours of more competitive matches.

Just like Srikanth, the two-time All England Open doubles champ feels that picking out tournaments wisely will be vital. “I try to take some breaks in between.

There’s a massive gap between practice and competition. It is tough during practice because you have to put in a lot of hours, but it’s mentally difficult when you actually play. You have to be fully charged while doing both,” explained Boe.Sindhu had also echoed the same thought on Friday. “I just feel that whatever happens, it (the schedule) is going to be there. We are not going to change it. If we think it’s a tight schedule, then it will be. I think we need to plan accordingly. We need to when to play. So, we need to just pick and choose our tournaments.”

The upcoming season will be a steep task for shuttlers, but it will also be equally rewarding, provided they follow Boe’s and Srikanth’s mantra of planning well in advance, and act according to the situation.