Olympic champion and world number four woman badminton player of Spain Cerolina Marin of Hyderabad Hunters returns a shot of Michelle Li of Canada of North Eastern Warriors. | AP

GUWAHATI: Hyderabad Hunters got off to a bright start in the Premier Badminton League as they beat North East Warriors in their campaign opener here today.

The Hunters have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match tie at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium here.

They won their men's doubles, men's singles and women's singles matches.

The North East Warriors, supported by a large number of vociferous fans, took the first two matches to the distance but failed to deliver the knockout blow.

Hunters' star player Carolina Marin justified her World No. 3 billing by defeating Michelle Li 15-9, 15-11. It was a significant victory as the Hunters had listed it as their Trump match, fetching them two points.

After three matches, they had garnered four points while the Warriors were yet to open their account.

Earlier, the Hunters men's doubles pair of Markis Kido/Yoo Yeon Seong overcame a resolute Kim Gi Jung/Shin Baek Cheol 15-10, 13-15, 15-13 in a thriller to give them their first point.

The South Korean duo put up a gallant fight but the experience of Indonesian Kido and Korean Seong stood out in a tense finish.

Lee Hyun Il then caused an upset by defeating Ajay Jayaram 15-13, 11-15, 15-6 in the men's singles.

Jayaram, who held a 3-0 advantage against the Korean in their earlier meetings, appeared to justify it by racing to a 6-0 lead in the first game.

But Lee Hyun clawed his way back to turn the tables on him 15-13. Although the Indian bounced back in the second and took the contest to the third game, Lee Hyun closed out the match with a dominant display.

