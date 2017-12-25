TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : At the 61st national shooting championship in the Vattiyoorkavu Shooting Range, ace shooter Vijay Kumar was seen representing Haryana. For the first time in 14 years, he was not donning the Indian Army’s colours. But that was not the only notable difference. Without a job and funds for training at his new base, Vijay takes up this new challenge and says it’s a learning phase for the 2012 London Olympics silver medallist.The 32-year-old veteran was attached with the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in Mhow since 2003 and after spending 14 years there, during which he was transformed from a promising teenager to an accomplished international shooter, was decommissioned earlier this year.

“I have done my job with the Army and now, it’s a new challenge,” said Vijay who has won gold in 25m centre fire pistol team and 25m standard pistol team and a silver in 25m rapid fire pistol at the ongoing nationals. “Earlier, I had everything relating to my competitions looked after by the Army. But now, I have to do everything on my own,” he said. These include buying weapon and ammunition, arranging shooting ranges for practice and making travel and accommodation arrangements among others. “I have to pay for everything out of my pocket and it is a costly exercise. But I am learning as well by doing this.

“My immediate concern is to find a job to make sure I can afford my training. I have talked to the state and Central governments as well as a few corporates. I am hoping I will hear from one of them,” said Vijay who is sponsored by Olympic Gold Quest. Vijay has recently moved to Delhi after spending a good portion of his life in Mhow, a town located 23 kms from Indore. “AMU had some of the best ranges, weapons and coaches. It was great for my development, but I am using the Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi now. It is government- owned and one of the best in India,” said the Himachal Pradesh shooter.

Vijay, who has picked up gold medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games, says he is preparing to book a spot in Indian contingent for 2018 CWG. “The national trails will be held next month. That’s the next target. We also have the Asian Games and these are two events in which India has won plenty of medals. I am confident we will continue that tradition.”The Olympian thinks he still has 15 more years of shooting in front of him and wants to try his hand at coaching when he calls quits on his career. “That is in my mind —maybe an academy. But there is a long way to go before that happens,” he said.

