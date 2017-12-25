GUWAHATI: If one scans for popular sports in Russia, football, ice hockey, volleyball, bandy (informally called Russian hockey), tennis and boxing are some of the names that crop up. Winter sports are quite popular too. Badminton is not a sport one would expect in the list. Ivan Sozonov and Vladimir Ivanov’s story is the tale of badminton in Russia. Having dedicated all their lives to the sport, the pair has quietly climbed the ranks to be World No 8.“Sometimes journalists will come asking for an interview when we go to big events like the Olympics. But overall, they are not so interested. We don’t enjoy a celebrity status. It is not like here in India. We hope it gets better in the future,” Sozonov revealed.

Having joined forces nine years ago, the right-left combo have punched above their weight to duel with some of the best in the business and put Russia on the world badminton map. They did the improbable in 2016, winning the All England Open Badminton Championships. It was such a memorable feat that the duo recalls it instantly with smiles. “It was unforgettable. We will try to repeat the feat in future,” Sozonov remarked.

Post that success, they were making headlines in the Russian media. But not for long. “We received a warm welcome then. Everyone seemed delighted and celebrated with us. That stretched for a week or so. But then it was back to normal,” Sozonov revealed with a laugh.The fact that their parents pushed them to pursue the path less taken helped. The duo feels it’s important to have the support of family. “My parents were really supportive and ensured that I could train without any issues. That has given me the will to soldier on. Now, my wife is equally supportive and understands the demands of the sport,” Ivanov, who stands 6 feet five inches tall, opined.

Here in India for the ongoing PBL 3, the duo that plays for Delhi Dashers, is on a mission to help their team go the distance. “I’m happy to be part of PBL. It’s a highly rich experience. Also, the pay us well,” Ivanov said. “It is an interesting league. We team up with players from different countries, which is not possible in Superseries events. We get to learn a lot and it is also a tough competition given that all the teams have big names in their ranks. All teams are here to win but we hope to make it tough for all,” Sozonov added.

The doubles pair were also part of the London Olympics, where they failed to get past the group stages. Having become much wiser in recent times, the duo is hungry to win a medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. “That’s the dream. We want to soldier on and climb the Olympic podium in the near future,” Ivanov declared.Russian sports fans might lack enthusiasm for badminton but that won’t stop the veterans from doing what they love and chase more glory.

