GUWAHATI: Tai Tzu-ying has been in the league of her own this year. The Taiwanese shuttler started off in dominating fashion, winning 25 matches at a stretch. In the process, she swept four titles: All England Open, Malaysia Open, Singapore Open and Badminton Asia Championships.After becoming World No 1 in December 2016, the aformentioned streak was the perfect way to assert her status. But, blame it it law of averages, she could not quite keep up the run, losing her winning habit for a few tournaments.

That wasn’t for long though, Tai rediscovered her mojo again and added two more titles (French Open and Hong Kong Open), settling for five Superseries titles. All in all, Tai played 52 matches, and emerged victorious on 46 counts.Keeping faith in herself and a conscious effort to stay calm during crunch situations has helped Tai do such wonders. “I try to do the basics right. I sleep well and try to eat the right food in order to stay fit. I don’t do anything special. I just try to be myself; stay calm. I try to keep my emotions at bay while playing,” she told Express.

She may make the sport look like child’s play, but the diminutive pro said that keeping up her level of quality was a daily fight. “Sometimes, training is really punishing. Sometimes I feel like giving up, but that is when I push myself. It is really testing during those hours.”Support from parents’ side — who introduced Tai to the sport — has kept her going. “I was not fond of studying. My parents pushed me to take up badminton and continue to cheer for me.”

In a competitive field that includes the likes of Akane Yamaguchi, PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin (her nearest rivals in the BWF ranking chart), Tai has quite the head-to-head record against the three. She is equal with Yamaguchi at 5-5, but leads both Sindhu (8-3) and Marin (5-4).Flexibility in her playing manual has helped Tai overcome tough rivals in gruelling battles. “I don’t think about rankings. Everyone is so strong; every match is very difficult. I like to approach it match by match, and play based on the conditions. Everyone has a different game, and I have to be flexible to find success.”

Being World No 1, a slot that she has had a firm grip on for a little over one year, the 23-year-old is one of the star foreign imports at the ongoing PBL 3. “I’m really delighted to join the league. It’s actually quite an enjoyable experience, mixing with players from other nations,” Tai, who will be in action on Tuesday for newcomers Ahmedabad Smash Masters, said.Fond of music, Tai is determined to hit the perfect notes in 2018, with Asian Games and World Championships being her primary goals.