NEW DELHI: Dalmia Bharat Group has become the new owners of the Delhi Dashers franchise for the third edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL), it was announced here today.

The Delhi team, which was known as Delhi Acers in the last two editions, was officially rechristened to Delhi Dashers this season.

"It is a privilege moment for us that we have become the proud owners of Delhi Dashers," said Mahendra Singhi, Group CEO of Dalmia Cements.

"Supporting such team players can also propagate integration in our country, particularly in the youth. When they see badminton being played the youth think we can also be heroes and heroines," he said at a press conference on the eve of the team's tie against Bengaluru Blasters.

Ace shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa, who missed the first match due to her wedding earlier this week, said: "I am thrilled to be a part of Delhi Dashers. The entire team is looking forward to doing well, the team is quite confident to put out a good show and I will try and give my best performance." Tian Houwei, the first player from China to participate in the PBL, said: "It is the first time I am participating in the PBL. I am expecting support from everyone and I hope we do well in the league." The Dashers, however, did not have a dream start as they lost their opening tie 1-4 against Mumbai Rockets in Guwahati earlier this week.

Despite the loss, coach Ajay Kanwar seemed optimistic and confident of his players.

"The players are very committed to the team. Ashwini, who got married on the 24th of this month is here with us. It was unfortunate that we scored just one point against Mumbai but our team is stable.

"We have four top 20 players. It all depends on how players perform at that moment," Kanwar said.