GUWAHATI: Mathias Boe’s Twitter profile reads ‘Still busy chasing titles!’. Having made his international debut in 1998 and after numerous ti­tles during that sojourn with partner Carsten Mogensen, the Da­­­nish shuttler is one of the agel­ess warriors in badminton today.

At 37, it is rare to see sportsperson compete with marked success at the top level. In Boe’s case, the seasoned star has been ageing like a fine wine, breaking that notion that athletes can’t weave magic after a certain age. Just like tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, he is a perfect example that hard work and discipline can help achieve the unthinkable. Love for the sport has kept the 2012 London Olympics silver medallist on top of his game.

“It is important to be hungry for all events and not be satisfied with just one win. We maintain that hunger and look forward to the next big event. We have been quite good at doing that and trying to make the most of our career,” Boe told Express.

With four titles this year, including Syed Modi title, Boe and Mogensen were one of the top attractions in 2017. Trusting their instincts and picking their tournaments wisely has been their mantra to success.

“Even though the schedule is demanding, we will find our own way of doing things. If we have to skip some tournaments and pay some fine, we will do so. We would only take part if we are 100 per cent ready and strong enough to compete and win,” the World No 2 remarked.

Youngsters might have bundles of energy but experience is something that can only be attained over time. Boe and Mogensen knows the value of the latter. “As an experienced head, you’re used to dealing with the stress of press, giving them answers on why we skipped the tournament etc. For a young player, it’s difficult. He might say something and the coach might say something else. The coach cannot go inside his/her body and figure out how he/she is feeling. I don’t really care what others say. I trust myself.”

Here in India for the ongoing PBL 3, Boe will be looking to inspire Bengaluru Blasters. The two-time All England Open winner (2011 &2015) expects an open game. “The last few years I have tried to pick the winning team from the beginning but I have failed. All the teams are even. We do have a strong team on paper with World No 1 Viktor Axelson. But we will be up against some strong Indian singles players. Normally the conditions are very fast out here and the Indians are used to it. As long as we can step up as a team and try to do best, we could do quite well,” he assessed.

Results: North Eastern Warriors 3-4 Ahmedabad Smash Masters Men’s Singles: Sourabh Verma (Masters) bt Pratul Joshi (Warriors) 15-10, 15-7; Mixed Doubles: Prajakta Sawant/Shin Baek Cheol (Warriors) bt Kamilla Rytter Juhl/Lee Chun Hei Reginald (Masters) 15-13, 15-13; Women’s Singles: Tai Tzu-ying (Masters) (T) bt Michelle Li (Warriors) 15-6, 15-10; Men’s Singles: HS Prannoy (Masters) bt Tzu Wei Wang (Warriors) 15-10, 15-14; Mixed Doubles: Kim Gi Jung/Shin Baek Cheol (Warriors) (T) bt Law Cheuk Him/Lee Chun Hei Reginald 15-8, 15-11. (T denotes trump match)