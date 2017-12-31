The individual champions of the TNSAA 29th Tamil Nadu winter state aquatic championship pose with the trophies in Chennai

CHENNAI: V Abishek’s 72 paved the way for Don Bosco, Egmore to beat AVM Rajeshwari MHSS by 70 runs in the final of the Chennai leg of the junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship, played at Guru Nanak College grounds here on Saturday.

Former India player and Tamil Nadu assistant coach L Balaji gave away the awards.

Brief scores: Don Bosco MHSS, Egmore 181/4 in 20 ovs (V Abishek 72, M Vishal 60) bt AVM Rajeshwari MHSS 111 in 19.5 ovs (M Anish 4/30). MoM: V Abishek. Awards: Best batsman: S Harish; Best bowler: TM Shreyas; Player of the tournament: Ram Aravind.

At Tirupur: AKR Academy CBSC School 112/5 in 20 ovs (RE Ritheesh 50) lost to KSC Govt HSS 116/3 in 19.2 ovs (S Gokul 45). MoM: S Gokul. Awards: Best batsman: Gopichand; Best bowler: T Prakash; Player of the tournament: RE Ritheesh.

At Salem: Neelambal HSS 123 in 20 ovs (K Manikandan 37, V Chandru 3/8) bt Sri Ramalinga Vallalar HSS 58 in 13.2 ovs (K Manikandan 3/11, P Vikram 4/14). MoM: P Vikaram Awards: Best batsman: Dhayanithi; Best bowler: Chandru V; Player of the tournament: K Manikandan. At Cuddalore: Jawahar (CBSE) School 126/7 20 ovs bt Jawahar Mat Hr Sec School 65 in 15.3 ovs (Aswath 5/19). MoM: Aswath. Awards: Best batsman: S Santhosh Kumar; Best bowler: L Ashwath; Player of the tournament: R Raghuramsharma.

SDAT Dolphin win title

SDAT Dolphin with 487 points won the overall championship at the TNSAA 29th Tamil Nadu winter state aquatic championship which ended here on Saturday.

In waterpolo, Chennai District won in both boys and girls categories.

Results: Overall championship: SDAT Dolphin 487 pts. Boys: Turtles 300 pts. Girls: SDAT Dolphin 290 pts.

Individual championship: Boys: Group 1: VS Gokulnath (SDAT Dolphin) 35 pts. Group 2: V Vinayak (SDAT Velachery) 35 pts. Group 3: S Krishna Pranav (ORCA) 26 pts. Group 4: PR Kathiroli (Turtles) 26 pts. Group 5: Sai Aditya (ORCA) 31 pts. Group 6: R Tejesh Kumar (SDAT ASP) 30 pts. Girls: Group 1: R Sivateja (SDAT Dolphin) 33 pts. Group 2: V Varsha (Chennai Corpn) 35 pts. Group 3: B Yaksha (Chennai Corpn) 22 pts. Group 4: P Preshetha (SDAT Dolphin) 25 pts. Group 5: S V Hasini (SDAT Dolphin) 28 pts. Group 6: N Shreenithi (TSPA) 29 pts. Waterpolo: Boys: Chennai District. Girls: Chennai District.