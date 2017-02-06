Home Sport Other

Hockey India League: Delhi Waveriders to face Punjab Warriors on Tuesday

Defending champions Punjab will be eyeing a victory this time as they narrowly lost their last match to the Kalinga Lancers. 

Published: 06th February 2017 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2017 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Dabang Mumbai-PTI

File Image used for representative purpose only

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  Hosts Delhi Waveriders are set to face defending champions Jaypee Punjab Warriors in the fifth edition of the Hockey India League (HIL) at the Shivaji Stadium here on Tuesday.

While Delhi are yet to register a win in the league and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table, the defending champions will be eyeing a victory this time as they narrowly lost their last match to the Kalinga Lancers. 

After playing three games in the season so far, Delhi have four points with one draw against Ranchi Rays and two losses against Dabang Mumbai and Kalinga Lancers. 

On the other hand, the defending Champions led by stalwart Captains Sardar Singh and Mark Knowles are currently placed second from the bottom of the points table with six points.

The Delhi Waveriders led by expert drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh will be hoping to leverage the home ground advantage and will be rooting for their junior Indian team's World Cup heroes Mandeep Singh, Harjeet Singh, Parvinder Singh and Santa Singh to fire up. 

Title holders Punjab Warriors are undoubtedly strong contenders for the title. They have a solid line-up in Mink van der Weerden, Jacob Whetton, S.V. Sunil, Matt Gohdes and young Armaan Qureshi who have shown what they are capable of on a good day on the field. 

The team will also expect a lot more from their senior players like Robert van der Horst, who is playing his maiden HIL, Mark Knowles and Sardar Singh who have a lot of fire-power in them.

Commenting on the upcoming match, skipper Sardar Singh said: "I think it was unfortunate that we lost against Kalinga Lancers. We came back very strong in the last quarter though we conceded goals in the first half."

"I think our defenders did well in terms of not letting Kalinga Lancers score more goals in the second half. I am sure the team is ready for a good fight against Delhi Waveriders. We need to be consistent in our performance."

"We are working on ironing out some minor mistakes we did in the previous match and I am confident the team is eager for a good show," he added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hockey india league punjab warriors kalinga lancers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp