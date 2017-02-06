Hockey India League: Delhi Waveriders to face Punjab Warriors on Tuesday

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Hosts Delhi Waveriders are set to face defending champions Jaypee Punjab Warriors in the fifth edition of the Hockey India League (HIL) at the Shivaji Stadium here on Tuesday.

While Delhi are yet to register a win in the league and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table, the defending champions will be eyeing a victory this time as they narrowly lost their last match to the Kalinga Lancers.

After playing three games in the season so far, Delhi have four points with one draw against Ranchi Rays and two losses against Dabang Mumbai and Kalinga Lancers.

On the other hand, the defending Champions led by stalwart Captains Sardar Singh and Mark Knowles are currently placed second from the bottom of the points table with six points.

The Delhi Waveriders led by expert drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh will be hoping to leverage the home ground advantage and will be rooting for their junior Indian team's World Cup heroes Mandeep Singh, Harjeet Singh, Parvinder Singh and Santa Singh to fire up.

Title holders Punjab Warriors are undoubtedly strong contenders for the title. They have a solid line-up in Mink van der Weerden, Jacob Whetton, S.V. Sunil, Matt Gohdes and young Armaan Qureshi who have shown what they are capable of on a good day on the field.

The team will also expect a lot more from their senior players like Robert van der Horst, who is playing his maiden HIL, Mark Knowles and Sardar Singh who have a lot of fire-power in them.

Commenting on the upcoming match, skipper Sardar Singh said: "I think it was unfortunate that we lost against Kalinga Lancers. We came back very strong in the last quarter though we conceded goals in the first half."

"I think our defenders did well in terms of not letting Kalinga Lancers score more goals in the second half. I am sure the team is ready for a good fight against Delhi Waveriders. We need to be consistent in our performance."

"We are working on ironing out some minor mistakes we did in the previous match and I am confident the team is eager for a good show," he added.

