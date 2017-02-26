Indian Roel-play executed to perfection

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Roelant Oltmans is a happy man. It’s difficult to deduce that from his facial expression — it would put poker players to shame — but it’s been a happy last 12-18 months. Significant returns in the Champions Trophy and the Junior World Cup has put the romance back in the sport in India.

Here, in an interview with Express, he speaks about those highs, the next Olympic cycle and how he has survived in an often unforgiving environment.

How has the last six months been? Handling three different sides (national side, juniors and now UP Wizards) must be tough.

It’s nice to experience a different way of working for a couple of months. I really enjoyed my time with the juniors. When it resulted in winning the Junior World Cup, it was, of course, very satisfactory. It always takes a little bit of time to set a team in the HIL. You just have a week and you have to integrate players from seven different countries, so it’s not easy.

Is there a risk of burnout?

Not too much. Part of my negotiations for the new contract has been that I would like to be able to get more often a period of time off. The moment I am in India with my players I want to give 100 per cent but if you continue for 3-5 years, every day, you need to put a little distance from what you do to refresh your mind and body. The next India camp will begin on March 15, so after the HIL we have two weeks off. I will use it to spend with my family in India and also some time in Holland.

You have been here for 3-4 years. Not many foreign coaches have lasted this long. What’s the secret?

I became an Indian (laughs). The moment I decided to come to India, I knew I was going to work in a different culture. I also knew that I was not going to change the culture, so I knew I had to adapt. Yes, there are a couple of things that are very important to me and I am very strict about that.

At the same time, I understand that sometimes things are different from what I am used to. Then, it’s about finding the balance in accepting things the way they are and, if it’s something really important, you can try and convince people. The moment you are able to adapt to that kind of situation, trouble is over.

How different was Pakistan as an experience (he was coach of the country in late 2003 and most of 2004)?

I was there for less than a year, although that was pre-arranged. One of the reasons I was asked to work with India was because I had prior experience of working in the subcontinent. In that sense, it was advantageous.

PR Sreejesh recently said your biggest plus point was your ability to connect with the players at an emotional level.

It has always been my style of coaching not to look at someone only as a player but as a person and to try to understand his world. If I am able to do that then I am sure he will be a better hockey player, because the talent is there. So I try to understand their psyche. If I see a young boy like Ajay Yadav, who was not even in the Junior World Cup, and if you see how this boy is now growing — that doesn’t mean he will be selected — but I see that if you can trigger a guy in the right way, then it works.

With the World Cup coming up and looking till Tokyo 2020, what would be a realistic aim?

We do want to win medals but you can never say upfront whether we will win or not. We are going to do everything in our hands to make the team competitive in these two major tournaments and make the country proud. Can I assure that? No, nobody can. Is it something we are going to work for?

A 100 per cent. The U-21 boys became world champions and we have had a couple of senior tournaments where we have won medals, so it’s realistic. But Australia, Argentina, Holland, Germany, Spain, Belgium, England, New Zealand — these countries can all be beaten on a given day, we have to find out if we can be that team that can beat them. I see young players getting better and these boys would be around 25-26 years at the Olympics, which is a beautiful age.

swaroop@newindianexpress.com