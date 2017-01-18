Home Sport Other

Bhullar banking on 2016 positives in drive to regain Europe ticket

At World No 148, the Kapurthala pro was ranked about 35 places below Anirban Lahiri at the start of 2014.

Published: 18th January 2017

Gaganjeet Bhullar is looking to move up the world rankings in 2017

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: One year is a significant time in a sportsman’s life. It can break a career or mend one. Ask Gaganjeet Bhullar about the second. Ranked 637 last January, and his rise to 85 three seasons back a thing of the distant past, the golfer announced his return with two titles in 2016. This made him 169th in the world at the start of 2017. It is some distance away from where thinks he should be.

But considering the slump he suffered following a wrist injury in 2014, and his struggle to get back on course in 2015, Bhullar has reasons to remember the last year for inspiration. To rise takes some doing. He knew that. He knows now what it takes to reclaim lost ground.

“My two targets for this year are to better my world ranking and regain my place in Europe. I’ll get 10-12 events sanctioned by the European Tour to do that,” Bhullar told Express from Singapore, where he kicks off his season on Thursday at a tournament co-sanctioned by the Asian and Japanese Tours.

At World No 148, the Kapurthala pro was ranked about 35 places below Anirban Lahiri at the start of 2014. While Lahiri has graduated to being a regular on the US PGA Tour, other than recording the best ranking achieved by an Indian (38 in 2015, 82 now), Bhullar has to fight for a place in Europe, which is effectively the second division of international golf, behind the American Tour.

“It’s playing well that matters more. I’m not that conscious about rankings. The good outings of 2016 will help me be in better shape mentally. When you do well and win tournaments, it gives you a psychological boost. If it happens after a period when you didn’t do well, it feels even better. I’ll approach 2017 with added confidence,” said the golfer who turns 29 in April.

Winner of seven titles on the Asian Tour, including the two last year, the former Asian Games silver medallist has completed a decade in professional golf. Travel-play-travel for years can take its toll on the body and mind. Bhullar reads when he is not playing or preparing.

“My days mostly involve playing, training, preparing. There isn’t much time for anything else, but I read novels for diversion. But that’s alright. Certain things can’t be done if you’re pursuing golf. This realisation also helps your level of maturity.” A fit, hungry and mature Bhullar seems good news for Indian golf.

atreyo@newindianexpress.com

