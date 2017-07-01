BANGKOK: World youth champion Sachin Siwach (49kg) hardly broke a sweat to enter the quarterfinals on an all-win opening day for India at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships here today.

The 17-year-old Sachin got past Mongolia's Enkh-Amgalan Bayarsaikman with a unanimous verdict after thoroughly dominating his rival in his opening bout. He will square of against Filipino Ian Solis James in his quatrterfinal contst on July 4.

His namesake in the middleweight 75kg category also won his opening bout, defeating Syria's Abdul Shoman. The bout had to be stopped early after Shoman sustained an injury.

Also advancing to the last-eight stage was Akash Kumar (64kg) after a win over Tajikistan's Azizov Shokhmukhammad.

The continental showpiece features 120 boxers from 23 countries of the region.