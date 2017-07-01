KOCHI: The uncertainty over the participation of Pakistan in the Asian Athletics Championship, which will be held in Bhubaneswar on July 6, is finally over. Athletics Federation of India officials have revealed that visas have been sent to Pakistan team and the nine-member squad is expected to arrive in India within two or three days.

“The Pakistani team has been given visas. They are expected to arrive here in two-three days. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Home Ministry had already cleared their visas. So there was no trouble whatsoever in providing them,” said AFI secretary CK Valson.

Friday presented some anxious moments to local organisers after the Athletics Federation of Pakistan officials alleged that their athletes were yet to get Indian visas. “Today (Friday) being the last working day before the weekend, if the visas are not given today we will not be able to make it in time for the event,” president of Athletic Federation of Pakistan (AFP) FP Maj Gen Akram Sahi told Express via e-mail, before the visa confirmation.

With only four days left for the event and Saturday and Sunday being closed holidays, the news put the organisers in a spot of bother. However, it later turned out that a misunderstanding had led to the comments.

“The visa process was completed in time and the papers were given to the team by late evening. It appears the AFP chief was not aware of this late development and hence came out with this statement,” Valson revealed.

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla was more forthcoming on the issue. He said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Home Ministry had decided to issue visas to Pakistan athletes and hence there was no doubt over whether they would be allowed to participate.

This is not the first time that strained diplomatic relationships between the two countries had affected sports. Pakistan had earlier alleged that their wrestlers were denied visas to partake in the Asian Wrestling Championship that New Delhi had hosted in May.

But the AFI had taken due measures to ensure that the Pakistan team didn’t encounter any obstacle while participating in the biennial event.

“The Indian officials concerned had issued a directive to the Pakistani athletes, who want to take part in the event, to submit their documents to the Indian embassy in Islamabad two months before the competition. They duly complied. So the visa process was never going to be an issue,” Valson said.

