HYDERABAD: The Telangana heatwave has been subdued by the onset of monsoon. Adding fun to that, the Hussain Sagar lake is all set to host the ‘Hyderabad Sailing Week’ from July 3 to 8. The only Olympic class event in the country doubles up as the Senior Multi Class Sailing Championship, and is expected to attract more than 200 sailors from across India.

The lake has been host to an event of this magnitude for 32 years. Despite that, it is yet to attract participants from outside India for an international event. Organisers say infrastructure has been in place for a while, but pollution in the lake has been a deterrent. “Infrastructure was never a problem. But quality of water might put off sailors from abroad,” Lt Col Bhuwan Khare, honorary secretary, EME Sailors Association (EMESA), which together with Laser Class Association of India and Secunderabad Sailing Club is hosting the event, said.

“We’re more than willing to host an international competition. We want to use this opportunity to spread a message to the people of Hyderabad to help keep the lake clean,” said Major Sahil Dua, associated with EMESA.

The secretary claimed that the water situation has improved but still a lot more needs to be done to host an international regatta. The almost five century-old lake emanates a stench and is polluted because of the presence of heavy metals in the water, said social activist Dr Lubna Sarwath to Express. “Different committees, like the one from the National Green Tribunal, have concluded that the water is highly polluted.

Four ‘nalas’ flow into it and the situation has been made worse by the concretisation of the perimeter. Carcinogens are also present in the water,” Dr Lubna noted. Brigadier (retd) Jagdish Singh, who has been visiting the lake regularly, exclaimed that an Asia-Pacific event was held here in 1991 but the feedback was not good. “Sailors from Australia and New Zealand had come to participate. Some of them were reluctant to enter the water.”

Foreign sailors’ participation notwithstanding, the ‘week’ promises to be filled with action in the windy conditions, with the introduction of ‘Finn’ class boats for the first time. It will take the tally of type of Olympic class boats in the competition to five. Some of the other being Enterprise class and Laser class. A total of 96 races will be held and in Lt Col Khare’s words “it is a technical nightmare to keep track of everything with so many different types of boats. But we have planned everything out.”

