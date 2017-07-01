Organising team of the Elite Super Sixes, RYA Cosmo Elite, during the first day of the tournament at Chennai Citi Center on Friday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

BENGALURU: Take Solutions, owners of TNPL team Dindigul Dragons, will be title sponsors for a new Asian Tour tournament to be held in Bengaluru next month.

The inaugural $300,000 Take Solutions Masters, sanctioned jointly by the Asian Tour and Professional Golf Tour of India, will be staged at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) course from August 3 to 6.

Through this new collaboration between Take Solutions, Asian Tour and PGTI, at least 40 Indian golfers will have the opportunity to compete against the region’s leading golfers, where a win will be rewarded with full playing rights on the Asian Tour until the end of the 2018 season.

Arham scalps four

RYA Cosmo defeated BYA by 86 runs in the Elite Super Sixes Little Champ competition at Chennai Citi Center on Friday. Batting first, Cosmos made 115 for four in seven overs.

In another match Arham took four wickets to help RCC Main beat Living Legends by 10 wickets. Living Legends were all out for eight. A total of eight teams are taking part in the tournament.

Brief scores: RYA Cosmo 115/4 in 7 ovs (Sparsh 35) bt BYA 29; RCC Main 9/0 bt Living Legends 8; RYA Cosmo 57 in 7 ovs bt RCC Main 53/4 in 7 ovs; RYA Cosmo Elite 62/4 lost to Diva Little Champs 65/1 (Priyash Jain 42 no).

Nazar shines

J Nazar’s unbeaten 92 helped Captain CC beat Valavanur CC by 10 wickets in a TNCA-Villupuram DCA First Division league match on Friday.

Brief scores: First Division: Valavanur CC 128 in 25.2 ovs (Saravanan 3/5) lost to Captain CC 129/0 in 10.2 ovs (Nazar 92 no); Ammu CC 294/9 in 50 ovs (Anbu 57, Periyannasamy 70, Srinivasan 43; Thirunaukarasu 3/35) bt Mailam Engg 169 in 38.4 ovs (Thirunaukarasu 62, Srirangan 44; Prabhakaran 3/42). Second Division: VRSCET B 45 in 21.5 ovs (Selvam 3/21, Manikandan 3/15) lost to Vikravandi CC 48/2 in 4.5 ovs; New Yg Ind CC 82 in 24.4 ovs (Kumar 3/25) lost to Karna CC 85/7 in 13.4 ovs (Keerthivasan 3/26, Kumar 3/18). Third Division: SRTCA 154/7 in 25 ovs (Sukanthan 51; Elangaovan 4/30) bt United CC B 103 in 18 ovs (Rathinraj 5/24, Durai Raj 3/14); VDCA 135/8 in 25 ovs bt Siga B 73 in 20 ovs (Subramani 3/11).

Tamil Nadu finish seventh

Tamil Nadu finished with seven medals, including one gold, two silver and four bronze, to end seventh on the table at the 34th Glenmark Sub-Junior National Aquatic Championships that concluded in Pune on Friday.

Maharashtra, with 30 medals, ended on top. Shakthi Balakrishnan was the only medallist from Tamil Nadu on the last day, clinching silver in the girls’ 100m freestyle event.

Sports hostel trials

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu will conduct its second batch of sports hostel trials on July 5, starting at 8 am. Interested students have to register on the SDAT website, sdat.tn.gov.in, and produce certificates and registered documents on the same day.

For men, trials will be held in athletics (Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Complex), basketball (Nehru Indoor Stadium), badminton (Nehru Park Sports Complex) and swimming (Velachery Aquatic Complex).

For girls, trials will be held at same venues for athletics, basketball, badminton, football (Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Complex), hockey (Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium), taekwondo (Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Complex), swimming and volleyball (Nehru Sports Complex).