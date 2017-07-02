Britain's Geraint Thomas wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, center, ride in the pack during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Dusseldorf, Germany, and finish in Liege, Belgium | AP

LIEGE: Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is in the race leader's yellow jersey as the 2017 Tour de France embarks on a first full road stage.

The largely flat 203.5-kilometer Stage 2 Sunday from Duesseldorf, Germany, which hosted the short opening time trial, finishes in Liege, Belgium. The long finishing straight should lend itself to a high-speed mass sprint.

The race has already lost Alejandro Valverde, who finished third in 2015, to a crash on a rain-slickened bend Saturday. His Movistar team said he had successful surgery overnight for a broken left kneecap and an injured shinbone.

The second stage is now underway.